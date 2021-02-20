Residents evacuated following Newry security alert

Residents have been evacuated from their homes, whilst the object is examined.

PSNI at the scene of a security alert in the Ashgrove Road area of Newry. Photos: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

A controlled explosion has been carried out following a security alert in Newry which saw families forced to leave their homes overnight.

Police first reported the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ashgrove Road area on Saturday afternoon which required a number of roads to be closed.

Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins told the BBC that 15 families had to be evacuated from their homes and at least five needed shelter in a nearby leisure centre.

"Those behind this have nothing to offer their community. I mean, in the middle of a pandemic amongst other things it's just despicable that someone would think it's ok to do this," she said.

"The upset and the distress this has caused for not only the families affected, but the wider community is unwanted."

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said earlier: "Residents in the Ashgrove Road area, the elderly and young families have been forced from their homes this evening into the wind and the rain as police and army deal with a viable device.

"Those responsible for this device don’t care about people in our community, People living here don’t want this, they don’t want to return to the murder, mayhem and tragedy of the past. This kind of reckless activity has no place in Newry or anywhere."

Mr McNulty added: "I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to police. We cannot let mindless thugs dominate our communities. This is a time for us all to come together again and reject those intent on violence.

"I hope the area can be made safe as quickly as possible so the elderly and families can return to their homes."