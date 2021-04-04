Residents evacuated from homes after hoax device discovered in County Antrim

The operation ended in the early hours of Sunday morning

Ammunition technical officers (ATO) deal with a suspicious object on the Larne A8 outside Kilwaughter on April 4, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A number of homes were evacuated in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning during a security alert in County Antrim.

It was reported at 10.20pm on Saturday that a suspicious object had been discovered at the Kilwaughter area of the A8 Belfast Road in Larne.

Pictures by the Belfast Telegraph showed ammunition technical officers were present at the scene.

The device was later declared a hoax and was taken away by officers for further examination.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area during the alert, while residents returned to their properties after the operation ended at 3.45am.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Officers attended and the object, which was declared a hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Residents have returned to their homes and we thank them for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe.”

Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2412 03/04/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.