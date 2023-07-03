Residents evacuated in Co Armagh as suspected historical ammunitions investigated

Residents were evacuated from the Fane Grove area of Cullaville on Monday after suspected historic munitions were discovered.

Nothing untoward was found and residents have now returned to their homes.

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said the incident had caused serious disruption.

The Newry Armagh MLA said: “The PSNI is dealing with an ongoing incident in Culloville involving suspicious items.

“This incident is causing serious disruption to the lives of local residents, some of whom have had to leave their homes.

“A number of homes in Malachy Conlon Park and Fane Grove have been evacuated and I urge people to co-operate with the ongoing police operation.

“I hope this situation can be resolved quickly and safely for all local residents.”

Inspector Heatley confirmed the PSNI had attended the incident.

He said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and the objects were deemed as nothing untoward.

“Residents have been allowed to return to their homes and we would like to thank them for their co-operation during this time.”