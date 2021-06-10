Residents fear Kilwaughter reservoir draining could have devastating impact on wildlife and biodiversity

Some residents claim nesting swans and their cygnets could be affected. PACEMAKER BELFAST

Residents living near a lake close to Larne in Co Antrim have said plans to lower water levels would have a devastating impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

BBC News NI reports that Kilwaughter reservoir is to be partially drained after an engineer's report highlighted health and safety risks, including potential flooding.

The lake is privately owned by local quarry company Kilwaughter Minerals and a farmer.

Campaigners have asked the company, the Department for Infrastructure and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to carry out a wildlife impact assessment before the water levels are lowered.

Some residents claim animals such as nesting swans and their cygnets could be affected.

Ryan Greer, who manages the nearby Kilwaughter Castle Estate, is among those concerned about the plans.

"Dropping the water by more than half will have a disastrous effect on species that had been left to thrive in the area and further downstream," he said.

"I think it will precipitate very dangerous changes to the ecosystem here.

"I'm not a biodiversity officer or expert, but this area has been untouched for 200 years."

Debbie McAuley called for more engagement with people who live near the reservoir.

"They should be listening to the local community. It's where they work and where we live and we want a good relationship,” the resident said.

"While I understand there is legislation at play, I don't think it can work in isolation from the protection that's there for our wildlife."

Peter Graham, who lives about 100m from the lake, added: "If anyone should be concerned about health and safety and the lake bursting its banks, it's me, but I'm not.

"It needs fixed rather than drained or lowered or removed. Once we lose the wildlife in the area, it's not coming back."

In a statement, Kilwaughter Minerals said: "Following a survey of the pond, commissioned by the Department for Infrastructure Rivers, all owners were informed that the water level must be lowered to avoid flooding, where a breach could endanger lives.

"It is our legal obligation to follow the department's recommendations, which are enforceable by law.

"As such, the level of pond will be reduced in small increments over a period of months, leaving the reservoir safe with circa 10,000 cubic meters of water. "

The company said it worked closely with the local community and was transparent about its operations, saying it has "regularly engaged with all relevant stakeholders".

The Department for Infrastructure said it "encourages all reservoir managers to act on the advice of specialist reservoir engineers who assist them in ensuring the safety of their reservoir in accordance with their common law responsibilities".

"The department also encourages reservoir managers to ensure that they obtain all relevant statutory consents in relation to works they may wish to undertake."