Residents forced to flee homes during Co Armagh arson attack

A number of vehicles, including a digger and a forklift, have been set on fire in Co Armagh forcing residents to flee their homes.

Police responded to a call from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service just before 5.40am on Wednesday after they dealt with a fire at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh.

Three cars, a digger and forklift were destroyed in the blaze which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

“This was a serious fire which threatened the lives of the residents of the property beside the yard," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Thankfully, they were evacuated safely, but extensive damage was caused to the home.

"Electricity lines in the area were also affected.

The spokesperson warned that lives could have been lost in the attack.

"The consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues,” they said.

“Our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 226 of 19/07/23.”