Residents ‘frightened’ in north Belfast disorder among young people

There have been reports of disorder among young people from New Lodge and Tiger’s Bay on Friday evening.

SDLP councillor Paul Mc Cusker said he’s aware of issues in the North Queen Street area of the city.

He said on social media residents are frightened as a result of the disorder in the area.

"There is absolutely no need for this and everyone is just tired of it now,” he said. Mr Mc Cusker thanked those from the New Lodge Youth Centre for their assistance during the incident.

Mr Mc Cusker said he’s made the PSNI aware of the issues. Earlier in the evening there were reports of a heavy police presence in the area.

The PSNI have been asked for a response.