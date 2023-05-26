Residents left furious after trees felled in east Belfast park

Council and PSNI both launch probes after contractor for NIE is forced to stop work

The site in Orangefield Park where the trees were chopped down

Removed: Some of the trees felled in Orangefield Park in east Belfast

Residents in east Belfast have been left fuming after dozens of trees in a public park were felled during bird nesting season, branding it “environmental destruction”.

The trees in Orangefield Park were chopped down in recent days following a request by NIE Networks to ensure the safety of electrical infrastructure.

However, Belfast City Council had to intervene to stop the felling as it understood that only one or two trees would be removed and others would only be pruned.

Residents of the area said up to 150 trees were cut down and they are “horrified” by what happened.

“The environmental destruction caused by this reckless activity will not recover naturally and requires a costly regeneration programme to recover the health of the woodland,” one resident said.

The PSNI said officers were making enquiries.

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth voiced his anger at the incident.

“I was contacted by residents on Sunday evening regarding damage to trees in Orangefield Park,” he said.

“I contacted council officers on Monday and was informed that work around the felling of one or two trees maximum and pruning of other trees was happening to protect overhead power lines and that contractors working on behalf of NIE were on site.

“What has unfolded is that there has been anywhere up to 150 trees cut down and council had to intervene to have the work suspended.

“I’ve asked for a full report on this to be brought back as soon as possible and that we consider all options, including potential legal action. We are looking at a costly regeneration programme that will take years to deal with the level of damage in this small area.

“I’ve also lodged a complaint with the PSNI this morning over a potential wildlife crime and to have the matter investigated. Many local residents are rightly angry and as a council we need to be taking a much stricter approach to how outside bodies work on our estates and land.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of trees being cut down in the Orangefield Park area of Belfast on Friday, May 26. Enquiries are under way to determine if any offences have been committed.”

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “As part of our legal obligation to ensure the safety of overhead lines, an approved contractor was working in the Orangefield area to cut trees. We are aware of the issues raised and are currently investigating.”

A City Council spokesperson said the works in Orangefield Park have been suspended.

“An access agreement is in place with NIE Networks in Orangefield Park to enable them to carry out their statutory role in ensuring trees within the park do not interfere with overhead power lines,” they said.

“After attending the site on Tuesday, council officers expressed concerns about the extent and standard of tree pruning works being undertaken as part of this agreement. These works have now been suspended until further notice, and we are engaging with NIE Networks in relation to this matter.”

In December the Belfast Telegraph reported on the extent of tree felling and hedgerow removal to make way for major infrastructure projects in Northern Ireland.

Approved by Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure, 29,560 trees and 92,358 metres of hedges where removed in relation to 20 projects.

Figures showed that 1,372,242 trees and 177,256 metres of hedge were planted as those projects were delivered.