Residents living with landfill stench ramp up pressure on Poots

Call for action by minister to end months of misery

Residents in areas of west Belfast and Lisburn who have been living with a foul smell from a nearby landfill site have ramped up the pressure on the Minister for Agriculture to put an end to their misery.

It is understood members of Whitemountain and District Community Association met with minister Edwin Poots and officials last week to voice their continuing concerns over the smell coming from Mullaghglass landfill site, and called on the department to use emergency powers to close the site once and for all.

They voiced anger at a proposal to carry out further investigations at the site which, they say, has achieved nothing so far.

"Following over 100 complaints about Mullaghglass landfill those who are closest to the 13-year-old site met with minister Edwin Poots and called on him to take emergency action and close the site for good," a statement from Whitemountain and District Community Association said.

"NIEA admitted in a letter to those that complained that the site was deemed non-compliant to their regulations and that it had been so since before summer 2020."

The residents say no decisive action has yet been taken.

"Minister Poots did agree to investigate what his powers were from an emergency legislative perspective," they said.

"Proper action on a matter that has been growing in scale for almost eight months is needed now."

The final call by residents was for strict enforcement action to be placed on the site operator inside the next seven days or else close the site since it has only approximately 10% capacity left to be filled.

The residents said that the minister agreed to a follow on meeting inside the next 10 working days to brief all on progress on the actions requested.

A spokesperson for the residents told the Belfast Telegraph: "We were promised an update during the course of this week on our request, and promised a follow up meeting. We have heard nothing."

Residents have been complaining of the smell for months, with many reporting symptoms like breathing difficulties, headaches and nosebleeds.

"What we don't want to see happening is political parties using us for their own gain," the residents added.

"We need them to support the people who are living with this and call on the immediate shut down of the site."

The Department of Agriculture has not yet replied to a request for comment.