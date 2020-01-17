Residents return home after Crumlin security alert ends

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Lurgan Road in January. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Residents have returned to their homes after a security alert in Crumlin ended.

A suspicious device was discovered in the Lurgan Road area close to the junction of Maples Park at 8.05pm on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: "Police and ATO attended the scene, and a number of residents were evacuated as we worked to make the area safe.

“The device has since been taken away for further examination. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Lurgan Road area last night, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1665 of 16/12/19.”