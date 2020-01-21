Residents tell of embers falling like rain and stench of smoke after Belfast restaurant fire

People living near the scene of the blaze have said that the sky appeared to be alight with flames.

Medical student Serena Hamilton described the scene as the "ferocious fire" took hold.

She recalled: "It seemed as if the whole sky was alight with orange flares; it was as if it was coming from the building beside us.

"My flatmates and I decided to flee for our safety, so we hurriedly packed some stuff into one of our cars parked in the street.

"When all four of us went outside, orange coloured embers were falling like rain - on us and around us - and it wasn't long before our faces and coats were covered in black dots.

"The smell of smoke was so strong, we knew it wasn't safe to stay outside."

Read more Arson probe after Belfast restaurant fire

By 10am yesterday, almost all that was left of the three-storey charcoal coloured former restaurant on University Road was a charred shell.

Red brick window frames minus their glass remained set in dark grey walls perched above a black sign bearing the eatery's now somewhat ironic name Blaze and Glaze in white capital letters.

Underneath a thick painted line, the same shade of red as the windowframes, were the words 'Fired up ribs + BBQ', also written in white.

Resident Daniel Martin

Firefighters douse the building with water

Serena Hamilton

A handmade poster in the window of a nearby property

A solitary, stationary PSNI car sat outside the front of the wrecked building as pedestrians shuffled along the section of the footpath outside the police cordon.

Serena, a 21-year-old trainee doctor, said that she was at home studying when one of the students with whom she shares a flat thought she heard fireworks.

"Another one of the girls smelled smoke and went into the kitchen to see what the problem was - that's how strong the smell was," she said.

"When I looked out the front window, I saw the police and the emergency services and when I looked up the sky was alight with orange flares and smoke was everywhere. It became clear that it wasn't on our street, so that was a bit of a relief. At 2am, University Road was crazy; full of fire engines and police officers."

The south Belfast resident said she went back inside and watched the rest of the drama unfold from an upstairs window until she finally fell asleep at around 6.30am. Meanwhile, Daniel Martin (52), who lives in nearby Claremont Court, said he was "just thankful" that his three grandchildren had not been staying with him when the fire started.

"I watched the flares flying up all through the night and I'm surprised the nearby buildings survived it," he said. "I grew up in Belfast during the Troubles so I wasn't overly scared, but it did wake me up. I heard a commotion and when I looked out the window I thought the sky was on fire.

The damaged property

"The firefighters did a great job but I'm just glad my grandkids weren't staying with me."

Eventually, the raging inferno was calmed and there were no casualties. A handmade poster in the window of a nearby property said it all: "Thank you firefighters."