Residents ‘terrified’ after gang breaks into north Belfast house in sectarian hate crime

Residents at a North Belfast home had to barricade themselves into a bedroom after a masked gang broke into their property.

Police said the “terrifying incident” is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

It happened at a property in the York Road area late on Friday night.

Local Policing Inspector Adams said: “The residents of the property reported that they were awakened at around 11.25pm on Friday, September 1 by windows in their property being smashed.

“A number of masked men then made their way into the property before attempting to gain entry to the bedroom. After kicking the door repeatedly they left the property.

“Damage was caused to the living room and front bedroom windows.

“This was a terrifying incident for the residents, who had to barricade themselves in their bedroom for safety.

"They believe that they were targeted because of their religion and as such we are treating this burglary as a sectarian hate crime.

“If you have information regarding this incident, or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us on 101. The reference number to quote is 2051 of 01/09/23.

"Police would also be keen to obtain any dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.”