Residents told to close windows as 50 fire fighters continue to deal with Derriaghy blaze on Monday night

There are currently 50 fire fighters dealing with an ongoing blaze in an industrial park in Derriaghy.

The PSNI advised residents in the Colin area, Dunmurry, Poleglass and Twinbrook to keep their windows closed for “several hours” while the NIFRS deal with the fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire appliances are currently in attendance at the scene in west Belfast, including two appliances from Cadogan Fire Station, and one each from Springfield, Westland, Whitla and Lisburn Fire Stations.

"Two fire appliances from The Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an Aerial Appliance from Springfield and a Hazmat Appliance from Whitla station are also at the scene. There are currently 50 personnel in attendance,” a spokesperson for the service said.

"We were called to the incident at 11.40am. Firefighters are likely to be at the scene for the next number of hours.

"We would encourage people to avoid the area, and nearby residents in the Poleglass, Dunmurry and Twinbrook areas to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution while operations are ongoing.”

