Residents warned to keep windows closed as Fire fighters battle north Belfast blaze

A large smoke plume hangs over the area waste paper burns at Bailey Waste Ltd on the Limestone Road.

Fire crews are currently tackling a fire at a premises in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast.

An update from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that a large quantity of waste paper is on fire at Bailey Waste Ltd which had created a large smoke plume in the area.

Residents in the Limestone road, Glencollyer Street and Mileriver Street have now been asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure.

There are currently 46 NIFRS personnel dealing with the incident, using six pumping appliances and one specialist appliance.

The NIFRS spokesperson added that fire crews have taken swift action to control the fire and to prevent the fire spreading to nearby properties.

Shortly after 5.30pm, the PSNI said the road has been closed between its junctions with Hallidays Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Drivers have now been advised to seek an alternative route.

Meanwhile, the NIFRS also confirmed that a lightning strike was the most likely cause of a fire at a commercial premises in Strabane yesterday.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “At the height of the incident 10 Fire Appliances including four Specialist Vehicles, and approximately 80 Firefighters were in attendance. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets and Aerial Appliances to tackle the fire.

“Our Firefighters worked hard under challenging conditions, to make sure the fire was kept under control and prevent it spreading to surrounding properties.

“The incident was dealt with by 12.39pm on Monday.”