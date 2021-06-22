Residents warning as firefighters tackle Lisburn blaze

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are currently in attendance at a fire on Mill Street in Lisburn.

NIFRS said six fire appliances are at the scene, with the fire at a four storey derelict building in the city.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said the incident was reported at 3.18pm on Tuesday afternoon, with people advised to avoid the area and residents told to keep their doors and windows closed.

“Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a 4 storey derelict building on Mill Street, Hilden, Lisburn. Firefighters were called to the incident at 3.18pm this afternoon,” the spokesperson added.

“6 Fire Appliances are currently in attendance- 2 from Lisburn, 1 from Ballynahinch, 1 from Springfield, and 2 from Cadogan.

“Firefighters are likely to be in attendance at the scene for the next number of hours. We would encourage people to avoid the area, and nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed while operations are ongoing.”