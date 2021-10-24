Respects paid to DUP MLA Peter Weir after passing of mother Peggy who had ‘long and happy life’

DUP MLA Peter Weir announced on Facebook on that his mother Peggy passed away at Ulster Hospital on Saturday afternoon at the age of 93.

In the post, Mr Weir said his mother enjoyed a “long and happy life” and that she enriched both his life and “so many others”.

“I rarely use Facebook for anything particularly personal, but very sadly I am letting people know that my mum, Margaret (Peggy) Weir passed away late last night at the Ulster Hospital,” he said.

“Thankfully both my sister and myself were able to see her on Friday and Saturday and say our goodbyes.

“My mum was 93, a loving daughter, wife, mother, nana and friend, and was much loved in return,” he added.

“She had a long and happy life, although in recent times, particularly the last few months her quality of life was very diminished.

“She enriched my life and so many others. She had a strong Christian faith, and goes to a better life, safe in the hands of Jesus.”

Among those expressing condolences online was former First Minister and party colleague, Arlene Foster.

She said: “Peter your devotion and love to your mum during tough times was a beautiful example of your love for her. Sending all my love and strength to you today x.”

Also paying their respects were SDLP MLAs Sinéad Bradley and Cara Hunter, as well as Alliance MLA Judith Cochrane.

Sinéad Bradley said: “So sorry to read this Peter. Thinking of you and your family. May your mother, Peggy, Rest in Peace.”

Ms Bradley’s SDLP colleague Cara Hunter said: “So sorry for your loss Peter. Thinking of you and your family at this incredibly sad time.”

Also expressing condolences, Judith Cochrane said: “Peter I am very sorry to hear this news. Will be thinking of you in the days ahead. Losing a parent is so hard – please be kind to yourself x”.”