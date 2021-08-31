Restoration of Belfast’s Bank Buildings following 2018 blaze ‘on track’, according to Primark

The restoration of the iconic Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre following a fire in 2018 is “on track” to be completed in the next two years according to bosses at the high street retailer Primark.

The listed building situated on Royal Avenue which housed the city’s flagship Primark store was significantly damaged after a fire broke out on the premises in August 2018.

The fire ripped through the building while it had been undergoing a major refurbishment and burned for four days.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze alongside 14 fire appliances including six specialist rigs.

An investigation by the Northern Irelaned Fire and Rescue Service found the cause of the blaze to be "accidental".

Restoration work on the building began the following year with proposals including reinstating the upper floor structures from Bank Street, Royal Avenue and Castle Street facades, and the 1970s wall on Bank Street.

Primark currently operates two stores in Belfast city centre, with one at Fountain House alongside Donegall Place and a smaller store in the Bank Buildings extension.

In a statement, the company said it is hoped work to fully restore the iconic building will conclude within the next two years.

"Since the devastating fire three years ago, it has been our ambition to restore Bank Buildings,” they said.

"We are committed to taking a conservation led approach to restore this much-loved listed building of historical significance to Belfast city.

"The work is complex and takes time and, despite some temporary site closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are pleased with progress.

"We are on-track to complete works over the course of the next two years. We continue to comply with government guidelines on construction works.”