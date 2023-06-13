Resurfacing scheme to cause lane closures on Belfast’s Lisburn Road

A resurfacing scheme on Lisburn Road, Belfast is due to commence on June 26.

The scheme involves the resurfacing of the footways and carriageway between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital.

It is expected the work will take around 12 weeks to complete and will be completed under lane closures throughout July and August.

Weeknight and weekend road closures will also be required during September.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it will inform the public in advance of these closures, and a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

It has also said that access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

The road will be open and footways reinstated over the July holiday period.

The DfI has said that although road works have been planned with the associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, road users should still allow extra time when planning their journey.

Completion of the work by end of September could be affected by weather conditions.