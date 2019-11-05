Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts thanks Royal Victoria Hospital staff after diagnosis

The chief executive of Retail NI, Glyn Roberts, has thanked the staff of Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital after he was diagnosed with a serious and rare medical condition.

Mr Roberts was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition that affects the nervous system.

It affects the feet, hands and limbs and causes muscle weakness and pain. It can be treated and the majority of people eventually make a full recovery, however in rare cases it can be life-threatening.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Roberts revealed he had been undergoing treatment for the condition in hospital.

"Back to it after a stay at Royal Victoria Hospital where I was diagnosed with a rare condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," he wrote.

"Huge thanks to the fantastic doctors, nurses and physios who helped me get back on my feet. They are the best of the best and a reminder that our NHS must always be protected."

The condition is thought to be caused by a problem with the body's immune system and can be triggered by an infection, such food poisoning or flu.

Retail NI is Northern Ireland's only locally based retail and wholesale business organisation which provides advice and provides a voice to the independent sector.