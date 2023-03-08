Retired officer criticises PSNI response to dissident threat against police families

Linzi McLaren warns new recruits will be put off joining the PSNI

A message from a dissident republican group said the families of PSNI officers were being treated as "legitimate targets".

A retired police woman has criticised the PSNI’s response to a dissident republican threat against the families of serving officers.

The PSNI has sent an internal message informing staff of the threat by A rm na Poblachta (ANP) – which claimed that loved ones of PSNI staff would be considered legitimate targets – and advised them to take "reasonable" security steps.

Linzi McLaren, who left the force after 18 years, said "very little information" has been given to officers to allay fears.

"I know that serving officers have been told that they are assessing information that they've been given and they will be advised in due course, but it really isn't good enough and a lot of officers, I think it would be fair to say, feel there could be much more being done.” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

Ms McLaren described the threat as a "new low" and told the Good Morning Ulster programme it could result in resignations.

"I think this threat is going to effect those very junior in service or those thinking of joining, or those at the very end of their career," she said.

The former officer said staff will now have to reassess their own personal security with many new recruits questioning if their salary is worth the risk.

"As police officers you're always very conscious of the threat towards you personally, and conscious of what has happened in the past," Ms McLaren added.

"You never expect that something so personal as your loved ones are ever going to be a consequence of your decision of being a police officer."

ANP emerged in 2017 and was behind an attempted bomb attack outside a police station in Londonderry last November.

It has been less active compared to other dissident republican groups such as the New IRA and the Continuity IRA.

Ms McLaren said the generation of officers who have served after the Troubles will be thinking of their family's safety and their own following the menacing message.

"There's a huge disconnect now between the new generation of young officers coming through," she said.

"They no longer have that experience [of the Troubles] to be able to draw from.

"They didn't live through the Troubles, so they're starting out as police officers with what every police officer should be starting out with - the desire to make a difference, help people, work in communities.

"They don't have that instinct for fear or the threat against them. But obviously that's going to change now. They're going to have to reassess everything it means to be a police officer."

Read more ‘Sickening’ threat against PSNI families condemned by Stormont parties

The Ulster Unionist candidate in the upcoming council elections has been open about her former career and admitted she has been left scared for the safety of her own family.

Politicians from across the divide have condemned the threat which comes just weeks after Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son and other children at a sports centre in Omagh.

The senior officer remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack which police believe was carried out by the New IRA.

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.