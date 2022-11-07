Retired paediatrician found guilty of dishonesty by fitness to practise panel over death of child

A doctor accused by a public inquiry of a cover-up following the death of a child has been found guilty of dishonesty by a fitness to practise tribunal.

Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Heather Steen has been found guilty of a raft of charges by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

During a brief hearing this afternoon, MPTS panel chair Sean Ell said they had found “most of the facts proved”, including “the dishonesty allegation”.

The panel will now consider whether Dr Steen’s actions following the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts amount to misconduct and how they affect her fitness to practise.

Claire died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC) in 1996.

A second inquest into her death found she died from cerebral oedema due to hyponatraemia, as a result of fluid mismanagement during her time in the RBHSC.

Her parents have fought a concerted campaign to uncover the true circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Claire was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

Publishing his findings in January 2018, the chair of the inquiry said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover-up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” following Claire’s death.

Dr Steen was the named consultant in charge of Claire’s care when she was admitted to hospital on October 21, 1996, suffering from vomiting and lethargy, but the first time she saw her patient was after the child had been admitted to ICU following a respiratory arrest.

Last week, the MPTS panel was told by counsel for the General Medical Council that a decision by Dr Steen to request a brain-only post-mortem on Claire ensured the matter “would stay in-house in the hospital and not see the independent scrutiny of a coroner”.

Tom Forster KC said her actions suggested she “set out to conceal what she knew about the possible causes of Claire’s sudden death”.

He continued: “Perhaps her motivation was to avoid trouble as the responsible consultant, or perhaps to avoid trouble for the other doctors who had not got her to intervene sooner and had failed Claire so miserably.

“Perhaps it was both; it might have been because of a general closing of ranks amongst the doctors with the consequence that because Dr Steen was the paediatric consultant she had to sweep up behind.

“Whatever it was, and all of those motivations are in play in my submission, it was a knowing cover-up because these decisions do not bear any scrutiny at all.”