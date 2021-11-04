Retired RUC officers seek apology after SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly ‘sectarianism’ remark

The chairman of the body that represents police veterans in Northern Ireland has called on Policing Board member Dolores Kelly to apologise for accusing the RUC of “institutionalised sectarianism”.

The SDLP MLA made the comments while calling for more to be done to attract PSNI recruits from the Catholic/nationalist community.

On the 20th anniversary of the rebranding of the RUC, she had said the PSNI, as a shared force, was a “significant departure from the institutionalised sectarianism represented by the RUC”.

Northern Ireland Retired Officers Association Ray Fitzsimons said the remarks had caused “gross offence” to the thousands of retired members of the RUC.

Read more We must do more to encourage Catholics to join PSNI, insists Kelly

In an open letter to Mrs Kelly the former RUC man said: “You produced no evidence to support such a scurrilous remark and appear content to label an organisation that stood between deeply divided communities and prevented what many commentators considered was the potential for a civil war.

“Does your wholesale demonisation of the RUC extend to Constable Francis O’Reilly, the last RUC officer murdered, by loyalists, as he protected nationalists in Portadown in 1998?

“A Catholic Officer murdered alongside Protestant colleagues.

“Or does it extend to the thousands of men and women who served the RUC from the Catholic community, many who lost family contact, who were shunned from within their own communities, who had to move homes because of the threat they then faced from within their own neighbourhoods, and were even denied the ability to play GAA, simply because they answered the call to serve our community?, he said.

“Or does it extend to the senior leadership of the RUC or those in CID and Special Branch who, through courage and professionalism, prevented murder and mayhem on an industrial scale, and brought to justice terrorists in equal measure from republican and loyalist factions?

Mr Fitzsimons said that as an elected representative “you have a right to freedom of expression – a right enabled by the brave sacrifice of our colleagues”.

But he added: “Your words have caused deep hurt in our policing family; our widows and widowers, injured and disabled, have all felt the harsh edge of your words and collectively sigh at your willingness to so easily denigrate those who delivered the peace, we all enjoy”.

Mrs Kelly responded saying: “The SDLP has previously paid tribute to the sacrifices made by many RUC officers and their families.

"The fact remains that there were severe institutional problems within the RUC and this is a matter of public record. That many retired police officers continue to refuse to cooperate with legacy investigations to this day speaks for itself.

“The transformation of the RUC to the PSNI has been an outstanding success and whilst policing continues to be challenging, I think the hard work and efforts of the those involved in implementing Patten’s recommendations deserve credit”.