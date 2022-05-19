‘Return of the Mick’: Belfast boxer Conlan to make his comeback at Féile an Phobail

Michael Conlan will return to the Feile ring on Saturday 6th August.

Féile an Phobail has announced that ‘Irish boxing hero’ Michael Conlan will return to the ring on August 6.

They expect the night to provide “the greatest boxing atmosphere in Ireland”. It's not clear at this stage who he will be fighting.

Conlan was left "devastated and heartbroken" after being knocked out in the final round of a WBA featherweight title showdown with Leigh Wood in March.

Having dropped Wood in the first round, Conlan was leading on the cards heading into the 12th and final round.

But Wood produced a knockout which saw Conlan unconscious for "a minute or two" after falling through the ropes.

As an amateur, Conlan reached number one in the AIBA bantamweight world rankings, with achievements that include a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics and gold at the 2015 World Championships.

He has been one of Ireland's most successful amateur fighters of all time.

The Belfast man turned professional in 2016 after misgivings with the amateur sport, and had his first bout in 2017.

This year’s Féile An Phobail will take place from August 4-14.

The festival was established in 1988 as a direct response to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Its purpose was to celebrate the positive side of the community, its creativity, its energy, its passion for the arts, and for sport.

Moreover, it aimed to provide events and entertainment at a price that the majority of the community could afford.

In August 1988 the first Féile opened with a relatively humble parade of floats, bands and GAA clubs walking in their club regalia to an open-air party in Dunville Park.

Street parties were organised throughout the West. Door-to-door collections were made to fund day trips to the seaside for pensioners and outings for young people.

Soon the street confrontations associated with the week around August 9th were displaced by a positive display of the community and its creativity.

The August Féile has proved a resounding success, growing from strength to strength and inspiring other troubled areas to organise similar festivals.