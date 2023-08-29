‘Return to service’ checks underway following fire at NI power station

A spokesperson said there was a ‘minor and localised fire’ at Kilroot power station.

A Northern Ireland power station has said it is carrying out “return to service checks” after a fire broke out there on Tuesday morning.

The blaze at Kilroot power station was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at around 8am.

NIFRS said seven appliances were present at the site on Larne Road, Carrickfergus, with two from Whitla joining one each from Larne, Glengormley, Carrickfergus, Whitehead and Ballyclare.

A spokesperson for EPUKI, which owns the power station at Kilroot, said checks were underway to allow the resumption of service at the fire’s location.

"We would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for its quick response to a minor and localised fire at Kilroot Power Station this morning,” they said.

"Our engineers are carrying out return to service checks which are expected to be completed shortly.”

NIFRS said the callout lasted just under three hours.

"Firefighters were called to a suspected fire in an air vent silo at a commercial premises,” said a spokesperson.

"Firefighters took continuous temperature readings and there were no obvious signs of fire. They left the scene at 10.54am.”