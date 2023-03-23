Rev Kyle Paisley and Lord Alderdice warn time is running out to restore Stormont

"Blocking power-sharing will result in a move towards de facto joint authority with Dublin.”

The son of the late First Minister Rev Ian Paisley has warned that the more time that passes without a functioning government at Stormont, the harder it will be to resurrect power-sharing.

Rev Kyle Paisley took to social media to express his belief that time is of the essence when it comes to resolving the political stalemate here and question what alternative there is to devolution.

“The longer Northern Ireland is without local government the less likely it is to return,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Because London cannot do local politics in NI, therefore with no Stormont and no real help in London what real hope do people [have] that matters crucial to everyday life will be properly dealt with?”

It comes after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed the Democratic Unionist Party will not go back to Stormont and insisted he "is not a quitter" while promising to never give up trying to achieve an improved Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The twin brother of DUP MP Ian Paisley previously called on MLAs to form an Executive before any potential deal over the NI Protocol was done.

The clergyman – who is minister at Oulton Broad Free Presbyterian Church in Suffolk – has also been critical of the European Research Group (ERG).

Last month the chairman of the group of Eurosceptic Tory MPs, Mark Francois, claimed that unionism has faced down the Provisional IRA adding that it “won’t be bullied by anyone”.

Rev Paisley responded by stating the DUP should be in the Assembly to argue its case in Belfast and London at the same time.

"Why is this so impossible, so unworthy?” he asked.

Those comments came as the ERG’s Jacob Rees-Mogg said the "devil is in the detail" in relation to the Windsor Framework.

The former Cabinet minister whether or not the DUP thinks the deal meets its seven tests will be “very influential” among Conservative MPs.

However Rev Paisley has been critical of the DUP’s involvement with the ERG which he said is “doing diddly squat to help local democracy” in Northern Ireland.

"Why be bound up with them?” he asked.

Just 22 Conservatives voted against the Prime Minister’s compromise to end the deadlock on the Northern Ireland Protocol in a Commons vote on Wednesday.

The ERG urged its members to oppose the deal, however in a huge relief for Rishi Sunak, 515 MPs voted in favour of the Stormont brake with just 29 objecting meaning the government did not have to rely on Labour votes.

Former Alliance leader and first speaker of the Assembly Lord Alderdice agreed with Rev Paisley’s latest assessment of the political landscape here.

The ex-MLA, who sat on the Independent Monitoring Commission which reported on republican and loyalist paramilitary activity, warned that a continued DUP boycott could lead to more power being given to Dublin .

“You are right, Kyle,” the peer replied on Twitter.

“There is a clear trajectory here.

"The Windsor Framework is the (current) price of the union.

"Blocking power-sharing will result in a move towards de facto joint authority with Dublin.”