Reveal details of Chinese calls, Stormont leaders urged

Meeting: Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster celebrate Chinese New Year with Madame Zhang Meifang in January

A human rights campaigner has urged Stormont's top office to "come clean" over what was discussed in a controversial video conference call with a senior Chinese diplomat.

Patrick Corrigan called on the First and deputy First Ministers to disclose minutes from July's private video conference meeting with Chinese Consul Madame Zhang Meifang.

The Executive Office has refused a request from the Belfast Telegraph to release minutes from the call.

Mr Corrigan, Amnesty's programme director in Northern Ireland, has called for "a clear public condemnation of China's human rights abuses."

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill faced criticism when a Chinese Government report from the meeting at the end of July said that "the Northern Ireland Government cherishes friendship with China, understands and respects Hong Kong's national security legislation, and sincerely wishes Hong Kong more prosperity and stability, and expressed that Northern Ireland is willing to further strengthen its cooperation with China in the epidemic."

Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill said that those reports had misrepresented their views on Hong Kong.

Mrs Foster said her position on Hong Kong was the same as the UK Government's, while the deputy First Minister tweeted that she made it clear that she "supported the 'One Country, Two Systems' international agreement".

The Chinese Consulate later removed the comments from its website.

The meeting had been held against the backdrop of comments from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who said Hong Kong's security legislation "constitutes a clear and serious breach" of the Joint Declaration between Britain and China of 1984, violating "the high degree of autonomy of executive and legislative powers and independent judicial authority" for Hong Kong that had been agreed.

The Belfast Telegraph attempted to obtain minutes of the call from the Executive Office, under the Freedom of Information Act. However, officials have declined to release details.

A response said: "It is considered that the release of the minutes would be prejudicial to relations between the UK (NI) and China and is likely to be prejudicial to the interest of the UK (NI) abroad and the promotion of the UK (NI) abroad."

Amnesty has called for public condemnation of abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Mr Corrigan said: "The Executive Office is refusing to publish a record of the meeting, claiming it could harm relations between Northern Ireland and China.

"It is not appropriate for Northern Ireland's First and deputy First Minister to hold what are effectively secret meetings with the Chinese Government. The public has a right to know what is being said on our behalf to a government responsible for atrocious human rights abuses.

"The original Chinese report of this meeting recorded that Northern Ireland's political leaders appeared to endorse their crackdown in Hong Kong and remained silent about the internment of a million Uighurs in Xinjiang, just days after footage emerged of hundreds of prisoners shackled and blindfolded on a train station platform.

"If the First and deputy First Minister did challenge these human rights abuses, we need clear evidence of that.

"The Northern Ireland Executive must publish its note of the meeting.

"We also now need a clear public condemnation from Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill of what the Chinese Government is doing in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

"Following this meeting, silence is no longer an option."

The Executive Office was contacted for comment.