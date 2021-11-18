Revealed: Catholic staff more likely to work at junior level in NI Civil Service

The report also focuses on the gender pay gap. Photo: izusek

Catholics working for the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) earn 7.4% less on average than Protestants, according to new statistics.

There is also a gender pay gap in the service, with a higher proportion of women than men in lower-paid roles.

A report by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found Catholic staff were paid an average of 7.4% less than Protestant colleagues.

The report provided an overview of basic pay statistics for the NICS over the past year.

It showed there was a higher proportion of Catholic staff (53%) in lower-grade positions.

More Protestant NICS employees are at senior levels, meaning their median pay is weighted at a higher grade.

The report said: “An overall NICS community background median pay gap can arise, even when individual grades do not have a median pay gap, due to the overall staff profile of the NICS and differing proportions of staff in lower-paid grades among Catholics and Protestants.

“For example, while the majority of both Protestant and Catholic staff remain in the EO2 (executive officer two) and below grade, there is a higher proportion of Catholic staff in that group compared with the proportion of Protestant staff.

“As a result of this, the median pay for Protestant staff is within the EO1 (executive officer one) pay scale, whereas the median pay for Catholic staff is within the EO2 pay scale.

“However, there are differences at individual grade levels, particularly in lower-paid grades. For example, there are higher proportions of Catholic staff at AO (administrative officer) and EO2 levels, whereas the majority of staff (52%) at SCS (senior NICS level) are Protestant.”

There continues to be a gender pay gap, with the median pay for women 7.4% lower than the median pay for men.

Nisra cited the staffing profile of the service as the primary reason for this, with a higher proportion of women working in lower pay grades.

As of March this year, the majority of women (55%) in the NICS were at EO2 grade or below, while the majority of men (52%) were at EO1 grade or above.

As such, the median pay of female staff lies within the EO2 scale, and the median pay of male staff in the EO1 scale.

In the industrial one wage band, female median pay is 5.5% higher than it is for men

Among other staff, such as those not on NICS pay scales, female median pay is 10.2% lower than male median pay.

For gender and community background, differences of this kind can arise from a range of factors, including differing proportions of staff in lower pay grades, the report said.

Nisra also noted that any increases in pay could be explained by normal progression up a scale — for those people who are not at the top of their grade — and pay scale changes.

The average basic pay of NICS staff is now £28,422, up by more than 5% on last year.

This reflects a change in the median of all pay scales in the service and does not equate to a pay increase.

The reason for the overall increase in pay across the NICS is that there has been a shift in the overall grade profile, which has moved the median from a point between the EO2 and EO1 pay scales upwards.

Basic pay of £23,007 would put someone in the bottom 10% of staff, whereas salary of £42,217 would put someone in the top 10%.

Around 99% of staff received an increase in pay between last year and this year.

The extent of the increase varied across the grades. For example, 72% of staff in the industrial two band received an increase between 4.0% and 5.9%.

At SCS level, 91% received pay increases of between 2.0% and 3.9%. These increases can be explained by the fact that the majority of SCS staff are not at the top of their pay scale.

The median pay of staff at AO grade in the NICS is higher than in England, Scotland and Wales.