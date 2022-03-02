Revealed: Co Tyrone woman jailed for £1.9m fraud sacked from previous job at bank for stealing

Theft not reported to PSNI, allowing her to commit huge swindle at new employer

A Co Tyrone woman jailed for a £1.9m fraud from her employers was previously sacked from a job in a bank for stealing cash, it can be revealed.

Julie McBrien (47), also known as Hogg, from Screeby Road, Fivemiletown, avoided a criminal record as the matter was dealt with in-house and not reported to the PSNI.

The decision was reached by management of the Enniskillen branch of the then Northern Bank, now owned by Danske Bank.

McBrien is currently serving a five-and-a-half year prison term for defrauding her employer Northern Mouldings Ltd out of vast sums of cash that helped fund a jet set lifestyle and luxury mansion.

A court heard how £360,000 went on general expenditure; £356,000 on property; £311,000 on interior design; £231,000 on fashion and beauty, and £145,000 on jewellery.

At one point McBrien claimed to be suffering from the same rare cancer as a relative of one of the company directors to garner sympathy.

Knowing this would evoke sympathy and afford her paid time off work, by telling the director “in confidence” that she did not want anyone else to know, it meant she was not required to produce any evidence.

While she was supposedly off work to receive chemotherapy, she was indulging in her lavish lifestyle.

A psychiatrist retained by McBrien’s defence team ahead of sentencing told the court this type of behaviour was indicative of ‘Martyr Syndrome’, and as the third daughter out of four in her family, she felt excluded when growing up, but had been left to care for their elderly parents.The case took six years, during which there was a ban on identifying her after she threatened to self-harm.

The court heard McBrien’s criminality almost forced Northern Mouldings into bankruptcy.

A spokesperson for parent company Heron Brothers confirmed McBrien did not include her time with the bank in her employment history when applying for the post at Northern Mouldings Ltd, so checks were unable to be carried out ahead of her appointment.

It has been confirmed McBrien was disciplined by the bank in 1994, resulting in her dismissal.

The bank did not involve police in the matter.

As a prerequisite, a debt recovery plan was put in place, and the money she stole was repaid in full.

Despite being offered multiple opportunities to comment, the bank has refused.

Danske Bank’s external communications company was asked a series of questions around the theft by McBrien, including why a decision was taken not to prosecute her.

Given this was a theft, but also a serious breach of trust, confirmation was sought as to who made the decision, or on whose instructions the matter was dealt with in-house.

The PR company replied: “This is not something the bank wants to comment on.”

As more information came to light, a second and third offer to comment was afforded. The reply was: “As advised, this is not something the bank will be commenting on. Thank you for offering them the opportunity to do so.”

The Financial Conduct Authority was asked to clarify if it was notified of the incident and the subsequent decision taken to dismiss the employee with a prerequisite of not pressing charges if the money was repaid in full.

It was also asked to carry out an investigation into the handling of the incident and the strenuous efforts made to keep it quiet.

This is of particular importance, as customers and the public in general are entitled to know their funds are secure and have confidence in those entrusted with their financial matters.

However, the FCA replied: “This isn’t something we can comment on.”

Meanwhile, Proceeds of Crime action is ongoing to recover assets accrued from McBrien’s vast fraud enterprise.

These include her mansion set in its own grounds in Fivemiletown.

Her estranged husband Paul McBrien, who now lives in Dubai, has instructed lawyers as to a claim on some assets.