Revealed: Crimes in Belfast happening at a rate of 50-a-day

Crimes in Belfast are happening at a rate of almost 50 a day across the city, figures suggest.

PSNI statistics show 1,458 crimes were recorded in Belfast in June — including 400 sexual offences or involving violence.

Although only one month, it provides a snapshot of issues facing the city.

Anti-social behaviour was the most common type of crime, accounting for 449 offences, with 140 incidents of shoplifting. Some 469 offences were recorded under ‘all other crime’.

Analysis of the figures indicates where most crimes took place.

Castle Street in the city centre recorded the most crimes in June (50). It was followed by Botanic Avenue (45 crimes) and Fountain Street (37). Victoria Square was next (33 offences recorded). Joint-fifth was Donegall Square North, Dublin Road and the Lisburn Road — all had 32 crimes in June.

A breakdown of offences is also available according to the particular street. Of the 50 crimes recorded in the Castle Street area, 20 related to anti-social behaviour, 15 were for violence and sexual offences, while three were drug-related and 12 are listed as other crimes.

One business owner on Castle Street, who did not wish to be named, said crime has always been an issue in the area, but has gotten worse in recent years.

“Part of it I suppose is down to our location. We’re right in the city centre and there are a lot of businesses here and loads of wee entries and alleyways,” they said.

“Drugs have ruined the area and recently it’s become more obvious. With drugs comes crime and people will do anything to get their fix. It’s sad to see and something needs to be done to prevent this area going completely down the tubes. Dirty streets and graffiti is also an issue that the council needs to get to grips with.”

Another worker said she tries to avoid the area where possible after dark.

Looking at Botanic Avenue, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour were the most common crimes in June, with 12 offences for each category. Nine offences recorded in the Botanic Avenue area in June were for violent or sexual offences.

On Fountain Street, of the 37 crimes recorded in June, 16 related to shoplifting. Anti-social behaviour accounted for 12 crimes and five offences were related to violent or sexual offences.

Superintendent Christian Bradley said Belfast city centre is a priority for the PSNI, adding: "Through our local policing teams and patrols from other district officers, we have a 24/7 policing presence in Belfast city centre.

“In addition, Belfast has a dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team who are on the streets of the city centre every day of the week. We work closely with our partners in council, business community and voluntary sector to prevent crime and tackle vulnerability.

"We regularly run targeted policing operations against identified community concerns and crime trends.

“Northern Ireland’s town and city centres — including Belfast — have some of the lowest crime rates in the UK. This is reflected in several recent surveys published by the Policing Board and Department of Justice.”

