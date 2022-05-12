Revealed: NI council spent almost £15,000 on refreshments for members in one year

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council spent almost £15,000 on food and drink for members during meetings in the last financial year.

This was half of all known spending on refreshments for councillors in Northern Ireland.

According to a new report, eight of our 11 councils spent £30,283 on refreshments in 2021/22.

Two spent nothing, while one said that its figures were unavailable.

During the pandemic, council meetings were held remotely, although face-to-face meetings have been taking place more often as society has reopened.

Many of these are in a hybrid format, with some councillors being in chamber or committee rooms for meetings, while others join remotely.

A report by pressure group the TaxPayers’ Alliance found that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council topped the table over the course of the 2021/22 financial year when it came to spending on refreshments for meetings.

It spent £14,727 on tea, coffee and dinner “at all meetings”, according to the report, followed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which shelled out £9,474 on hot meals in the form of a “main-course fork buffet”, and also on biscuits, fruit, soft drinks, tea and coffee.

Next was Belfast City Council, which had a refreshments bill of £2,135, followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, spending £1,411 on finger buffets, shortbread, mince pies, and sandwiches.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spent £1,096 on tea, coffee, biscuits, sandwiches, a hot finger buffet and tray bakes, while Derry City and Strabane District Council had a bill of £744 for takeaways, sandwiches and tea and coffee.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Mid Ulster District Council spent £392 and £301 on refreshments, respectively.

Ards and North Down Borough Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said it spent nothing on refreshments over the course of the 2021/22 financial year.

Figures for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council were not available.

The Belfast Telegraph contacted several Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors yesterday to get their views on it topping the table in money spent on refreshments. However, they said they did not want to comment.

A few did express surprise at Antrim and Newtownabbey’s bill accounting for half of the total for all councils, but refused to say any more.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Further to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, during 2021/22 many elected members in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council returned to the chamber to hold socially-distanced committee and council meetings.”

The spokesperson added that as these meetings are held at 6.30pm “many elected members are unable to go home after their daily commitments” and need to be present in the chamber by the allotted time, so “an evening meal and other refreshments is therefore provided for the members impacted”.

“There are normally six committee meetings per month, which includes one full council meeting,” they added.

Harry Fone of the TaxPayers’ Alliance said: “Taxpayers in Northern Ireland struggling with higher rates and a cost-of-living crisis will be fuming at these figures.

“While households are forced to tighten their belts, councillors and council officials are loosening theirs.

“Town hall staff should stop taking the biscuit and make some much-needed savings for their residents.”

Across the UK, councils spent a total of £171,214 on refreshments in the 2021/22 financial year.

This is not the first time food and drink have made the headlines when it comes to our political institutions.

In 2020, it emerged that more than £1m had been spent subsidising catering at Stormont over the previous five years, including more than £700,000 during the three years that the Assembly was not sitting.

These figures covered all catering costs at Stormont, including the members’ dining room, the Blue Flax restaurant, the basement canteen, and the members’ bar, in addition to events.