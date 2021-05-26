Revealed: NI's most popular baby names in 2020

Northern Ireland's most popular baby names for 2020 have been revealed.

James and Grace have retained their position as the most popular names given to babies in Northern Ireland in 2020.

Over the past year 190 new baby boys were named Jack, while 176 girls were named Grace.

The information comes from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) who tallied the names of all registered births in Northern Ireland last year.

While old favourites remained high on the list, birth registrations in 2020 included 866 baby names that had not been used before.

"Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents," a NISRA spokesperson said.

Some of the more unusual names on the list included Bono and Bowie for boys and Harley-Quinn and Nirvana for girls.

Grace had been the most popular girls name since 2018, and has been in the top three most popular girls names for the past 15 years. James has held on to the top spot for boys even longer, six years, and has been in the top five since records began in 1997.

Compared with boys, a greater number of girls’ names have held the top spot.

Other popular boys names include Jack, which came in second place after being top from 2003 to 2014, and Noah, which was joint most popular with James in 2018, before following to third the following year.

The rest of the top ten is made up with Charlie, Oliver, Thomas, Finn, Theo, Cillian and Harry.

Cillian and Finn feature in the top 10 for the first time in 2020. Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity were Senan, Kai and Brody.

Other less common names given to baby boys in 2020 were Denzel, Jagger, Maverick, River, Rocky, Triumph and Wolfe.

For baby girls the second most popular name was Emily, which has been in that position for the past three years. Isla was in third place.

The top ten was rounded out by Fiadh, Olivia, Sophia, Sophie, Amelia, Lucy, with Ella and Freya in joint 10th position.

Fiadh entered the top 10 for the first time, while the highest climbers in the top 100 were Arabella, Aoibheann, and Matilda.

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2020 were Dior, Divine, Ever, Honor, Liberty, Porsche and Vogue.