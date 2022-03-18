Revealed: Northern Ireland heating oil costs per postcode fall in fortnight but still remain at high levels

The cheapest quotes for 500L of oil across Northern Ireland are decreasing

Heating oil prices for Northern Ireland homeowners remain extremely high — but the final bill for 500 litres has fallen by £34 in some areas over the past fortnight.

According to the Consumer Council’s latest home heating oil price checker on Wednesday, 500L of heating oil cost an average £513.53 in Northern Ireland.

Homeowners purchasing 300L would be looking at an average bill of £317.28, while 900L cost an average £899.58.

However, using the price comparison site cheapestoil.co.uk on Friday, the cheapest prices for 500L remained below £480.

Parts of Co Armagh, Co Londonderry, Co Antrim, Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh will have to pay at least £479 for 500L — the highest cheapest quote in Northern Ireland.

The biggest drop in the cost of 500L came in postcode areas BT36 and BT37 (Newtownabbey, Mossley and Glengormley), and BT38 (Carrickfergus, Ballycarry, Greenisland, Kilroot and Whitehead).

Just two weeks ago, the cheapest quotes for 500L of oil in those areas came in at £509, but has now dropped to £475.

The cheapest quotes for all areas of Belfast (BT1 to BT17) stood at £475 per 500L on Friday.

This was the lowest bill homeowners could get in many other areas of Northern Ireland.

The slight drop in bills comes after the energy cost price hikes appear to be lowering and remaining steady.

The Consumer Council’s home heating oil price checker hit an eye-watering average of £409.46 for 300L, £662.96 for 500L and £1,181.53 for 900L on Thursday, March 10.

While those prices have greatly reduced in seven days, the prices do not appear to be on track to hit January’s low of £173.69 for 300L, £264.83 for 500L and £459.34 for 900L.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Consumer Council’s Peter McClenaghan said it was positive to see prices coming down but added it was “likely” consumer prices will stay high for “a while yet”.

On Tuesday, Brent crude oil — the most commonly used means of measuring the UK’s oil price — fell by 0.65% to below $100 a barrel, with some analysts attributing the weakness to increased prospects of a nuclear deal with Iran following the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori.

The price reached $139 on March 7 — its highest in 14 years.

Mr McClenaghan said that one key reason for why prices have come down is that some of the oil-producing countries — the United Arab Emirates in particular — “indicated that they would release further capacity and basically pump more oil out of the ground, so that helped reassure the market”.