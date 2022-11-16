Revealed: Northern Ireland house prices increase by 10.7% in latest figures

Prices have increased by 10.7% according to the latest quarterly figures

Average house prices in Northern Ireland have increased by 10.7% over the course of the year, with an average house now costing £176,131.

The figures were revealed in the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) House Price Index report for the latest quarter.

The index – which uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC – covers July-September.

It showed between April – June 2022 and July – September the house price index increased by 4.1%.

The figures show 6,402 residential properties were sold during the third quarter of this year.

The cheapest average house price across Northern Ireland was found in Derry City and Strabane, where the average was £155,593.

Meanwhile, the most expensive average house prices were found in Lisburn and Castlereagh at £206,569.

According to the index, in Belfast the average house price is £163,942.