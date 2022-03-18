Revealed: Not all Northern Ireland homes will have broadband when £165m project finally finished

Around 2% of households will not be connected or have slow speeds

Vital: The committee emphasised the importance of everyone having access to the internet. (PA)

Assembly members have expressed shock after it emerged that around one in 50 Northern Ireland households will still lack broadband or be left with poor internet speeds even after a £165m project designed to improve connectivity here is completed.

Project Stratum was set up using public funding and aims to extend access to superfast broadband services to 79,000 premises across Northern Ireland.

Stormont's Public Accounts Committee published a report into the scheme, entitled 'Broadband Investment in Northern Ireland', which highlights several problems with the project.

One issue raised was the overly "simplistic" scoring criteria used to award the contract for Project Stratum, which went to Fibrus. The committee said the scoring mechanism did not include penalties for contractors if the project failed to provide for all those requiring decent broadband speeds.

Even after work on the project is completed, committee members were "shocked" to learn that that around 2% of Northern Ireland households will have either no broadband or speeds of less than 2Mbps.

Committee chair William Humphrey said: "This compares unfavourably with Great Britain where 100% of premises have at least this basic provision.”

Another issue raised was the omission of 8,500 premises from the original project, including 2,500 of the hardest to reach premises. The error happened due to "anomalies in the Department of Finance’s Land and Property Services (LPS) database", the committee found. Only when Fibrus launched a postcode eligibility checker did this come to light and those properties were added to the scheme.

“While the eligible properties were eventually added to the investment schedule, we were surprised that LPS did not have the most up-to-date database. Perhaps in the future it might be better if information from the rating system was used and we believe better liaison with LPS would be beneficial," Mr Humphrey said.

Finally, the committee found that, after Fibrus was awarded the contract, BT announced it was improving broadband speeds at around 16,000 premises, including properties included in Project Stratum. The committee said this indicates part of Stratum was commercially viable and did not need public money.

“Earlier projects in 2012 and 2015 showed that uptake to the improved service was so great that the Department will be able to claw back some £14m from the contractor in 2023 and 2024," Mr Humphrey said.

"While this claw-back mechanism is welcome, it does indicate that these projects may have been commercially viable. We all understand the importance of improving broadband to all properties in Northern Ireland — being able to access a fast, reliable service is as much a part of life now as water, heat and light. At the same time, we still need to be sure that the services we tender for are provided as agreed. We also want to be sure that we are spending public funds efficiently and effectively.”

The committee recommended that the use of any automated formulas for scoring systems in future contracts is carefully considered; and when departments require access to databases to get the addresses of premises, more effective liaison with LPS is required to ensure to correct data is provided and any limitations in the data are fully understood.

Other recommendations include ensuring that, when providing evidence to the Audit Committee, departments are as are as open and transparent as possible and share relevant information, even if it is not specifically asked for.