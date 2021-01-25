Revealed: PSNI issue 455 Covid-related sanctions in one week

Police in Northern Ireland have issued another 455 Covid-related sanctions in the past week.

Up to midnight on Sunday and since March, police have issued:

2,101 Cov1 notices,

1,248 Cov2 notices, up 92 on the previous week.

56 Cov3 notices, up one

2,478 Cov4 notices, up 319

58 Cov5, up one, and

1,867 community resolution notices - an increase of 42.

Police have been given wide-ranging powers to enforce regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

It has been operating vehicle checkpoints to monitor people's movement around Northern Ireland as a stay-at-home order is in place.

The PSNI has been keen to stress its officers will approach, engage, explain and inform before issuing penalties.

Last week Chief Constable Simon Byrne warned if people continued to flout restrictions they could expect "firm and swift enforcement".

Sanctions are doled out for a range of incidents such as for gatherings outside the permitted numbers, businesses operating outside the rules.

Fines can also be issued to those failing to self-isolate while community resolution notices are warnings.

Penalties can range from £200 to £10,000.

Last week, the Belfast Telegraph revealed nine PSNI officers had been sanctioned for breaches of the regulations.

One officer has received a Cov2 Prohibition Notice and a Community Resolution Notice and one further officer has received a Community Resolution Notice. Seven officers "received engagement" by local police.

None of the officers has faced a court over the breaches, and none have been fined.

However, the force has not ruled out internal misconduct investigations.

Superintendent Claire McGuigan from the PSNI's Professional Standards Branch said all their officers were expected to behave "ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times both on and off duty."

The Police Federation said there was an onus on officers to adhere to the regulations.