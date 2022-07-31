Revealed: The ways in which our MLAs are making some extra cash outside of Stormont

Stormont is being recalled on Wednesday after a petition by the SDLP

Pubs, farms and automobiles — just some of the ways in which our MLAs are making extra money on top of their £51,500 salaries.

New details released about the outside business interests of Stormont politicians show a significant number are adding to their remuneration as members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

All 90 members are required to declare information on a register of interests of any financial interest which “might reasonably be thought by others to influence a member’s actions, speeches or votes in the Assembly”.

The latest register of interests includes details on the new members elected in May.

However, the power-sharing Stormont administration has yet to return to business after the election, because the DUP is blocking its return over their concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

MLAs will gather at Stormont on Tuesday for a special sitting to pay tribute to former first minister David Trimble who died last week.

On Wednesday, the Assembly will be recalled after the SDLP successfully tabled a recall petition forcing MLAs to return to the chamber to “test the DUP’s commitment to the devolved institutions”.

A previous recall in May brought by Sinn Féin failed to elect a new Assembly Speaker and thus establish the institutions after the DUP refused to support the move.

The DUP has indicated its stance has not changed and described the SDLP petition as “stunt politics”.

Meanwhile, the latest register of interests show MLAs’ wide variety of business interests.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, who was co-opted into the Assembly as a Lagan Valley MLA after the election in May in place of her party leader Jeffrey Donaldson (who is remaining as an MP in the House of Commons), continues to work as a barrister for between 10 and 25 hours a month. For this work, she has declared income of between £20,000 and £40,000 a year.

Alliance Party MLA David Honeyford, who also represents Lagan Valley, is a director of two companies, TAS Homes Limited and TAS Properties Limited, which are involved in property development and building new homes.

Mr Honeyford works eight hours per week for TAS Properties Limited but none for TAS Homes Limited. He receives no remuneration from either company, but does receive share dividends from both.

He also co-owns with his wife a house in Aghalee, Co Antrim from which rental income is received.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan is a director and 50pc shareholder in a hospitality business, White Strand Investments Limited, which owns a pub in Strabane in his West Tyrone constituency.

Mr McCrossan said he works approximately 10 hours a week with the company. In the last financial year, his remuneration was between £5,001 and £10,000 but he said this is expected to rise to between £10,001 and £15,000 in the current financial year.

A number of Assembly members have declared business interests in farming.

UUP MLA Tom Elliott works 35 hours a month as a self-employed and unpaid farmer. Mr Elliott also jointly owns (with his wife) 1.63pc of the shares in Janard — a company which buys land and property. The Fermanagh-based politician also owns residential property and farmland in the county.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots, Agriculture Minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, is a shareholder in a property development firm, Iveagh Properties. He also owns three separate areas of farmland in Hillsborough, Co Down, as well as a “dwelling” in Hillsborough.

Mr Poots also declared he works seven hours a week as a farmer for no remuneration.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin declared he works 10 hours a week as a part-time farmer for no remuneration. He owns farmland in Portadown and Richhill, both in Co Armagh. Mr Irwin is also a shareholder in a business called Loughhill Properties Limited.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan owns an area of farmland in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, while his party colleague Tom Buchanan, who represents West Tyrone, owns farmland in Drumquin, also in Co Tyrone.

Other register entries show UUP MLA Alan Chambers owns a Spar supermarket in Groomsport, Co Down, under a franchise agreement with John Henderson Limited. He declared he works 10 hours a week in the shop, for which he receives between £10,000 and £15,000 a year.

South Antrim DUP MLA Trevor Clarke is a partner in a car sales business, for which he works eight hours per month. His pay is declared as being between £2,000 and £3,000 — but it is unclear if this is per month or year.

Mr Clarke also has a shareholding in Dunmore Developments (NI) Limited, which buys and sells real estate. In addition, he declared ownership of properties in Co Antrim from which he receives rent.

Alliance MLA Patrick Brown has shareholdings in two companies — Politrip, a travel agency which is currently in liquidation, and Brown Estates Limited, which provides property investment and consultancy services. The South Down representative is also part owner of four residential properties, two in Belfast, one in Killyleagh, Co Down, and one in Downpatrick, Co Down.

He receives rental income from the houses in Belfast and Killyleagh.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie, who represents Upper Bann in the Assembly, declared he receives £4,000 a year for his work as an Army Reservist — a role which he states on the register of interests takes up four to eight hours per week.

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart declared he works 30 hours a month with the British Army Reserve. For this, he receives remuneration of £65 per day.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who represents Upper Bann, is a director of hospitality business Richmount Limited. He works approximately 10 hours per week for the company, but not does receive any remuneration.

South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron has an unremunerated shareholding in Little Willow Productions Limited, a performing arts production company.

Sinn Féin’s West Tyrone Assembly member Declan McAleer owns 20 acres at Mountfield, Co Tyrone, along with a house in Omagh, Co Tyrone which is currently rented out.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty is part-owner of farmland and associated sheds in Co Armagh. The Newry and Armagh representative is also part-owner of an apartment in Dublin from which rental income is received.

East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly is a registered nurse with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. He has declared he works 12 hours a month in the role for a rate of between £16.13 and £19.96 per hour.

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood is a director in two companies, Lagan Properties Limited and Sonas Co-Op Limited. The Lagan Valley representative stated she does not work for either company and nor does she receive any payment for her directorship roles.

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe declared she had earned between £2,001 and £3,000 per month as finance manager for Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, but she left the role on July 1 after winning a seat at the Assembly to represent South Down.

North Antrim Alliance Party MLA Patricia O’Lynn declared she works two hours per month as an executive coach at the South Eastern Regional College for which she is paid up to £500 annually.

The remaining entries on the register of interests all relate to property owned by MLAs.

East Belfast UUP MLA Andy Allen owns three residential properties in Belfast, two of which provide rental income.

Traditional Unionist Voice MLA and party leader Jim Allister, who represents North Antrim, owns a holiday home in the United States from which he receives rental income, subject to taxation in the US.

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw is part-owner of a house in Belfast. She stated the rent from the house is paid in full to a third party.

DUP East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting owns a house in Bangor, Co Down and another in Co Antrim. She receives rent from the Antrim property. Upper Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds is part owner of a commercial property in Belfast from which rental income is received.

DUP MLA Paul Frew, who represents the North Antrim constituency, is joint owner of a residential/holiday property in Co Derry which is also rented out.

Sinn Féin’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew owns a residential property in Co Tyrone from which he receives rent while his party colleague, South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney, owns a house in Derry which is also rented out.

South Down SDLP MLA Colin McGrath declared he is part-owner of three residential properties in Downpatrick from which rent is received.

The DUP’s Michelle McIlveen, who has represented the Strangford constituency since 2007, owns one house in Belfast and another in Newtownards, Co Down — both of which provide rent.

West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan owns three residential properties in Belfast and all are rented out.