Revealed: Tory rebels who voted against Boris Johnson's Government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Houses of Parliament. The Rebel Alliance, including a number of Conservative MPs, have won a vote 328 to 301 for a motion that allows them to take charge of the Parliament order paper tomorrow allowing them to debate on a bill to block a no deal Brexit.

The Tory whip will be removed from all 21 Conservative MPs who did not vote with the government on Tuesday evening.

It's after party rebels and opposition MPs defeated the government in the first stage of their attempt to pass a law designed to block a no-deal Brexit.

328 voted yes in the Commons against 301 noes to take control of the agenda.

It means they can bring forward a bill to delay the UK's exit date to January 31 2020.

Boris Johnson said he will would bring forward a motion to call an early general election on October 15th - just over a month away.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said a bill should be passed before an election is called.

The 21 Tory MPs who joined opposition parties to defeat the government include the former Chancellor Philip Hammond, Churchill's grandson and the Tory grandee Ken Clarke, who has been a Conservative MP since 1970.

As well as Philip Hammond, Nicholas Soames and Ken Clarke, the rebels include Guto Bebb, Richard Benyon, Steve Brine, Alistair Burt, Greg Clark, David Gauke, Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve, Sam Gyimah, Philip Hammond, Stephen Hammond, Richard Harrington, Margot James, Oliver Letwin, Anne Milton, Caroline Nokes, Antoinette Sandbach and Ed Vaizey.

The former leadership candidate Rory Stewart is also a rebel.

He said in a Tweet: "Strange that a decision has been made to remove the whip from so many colleagues who were ministers so recently. Particularly when we voted repeatedly for a Brexit deal. I can’t think of a historical precedent. But I am not stepping down as an MP."

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Chief Whip is speaking to those Tory MPs who did not vote with the Government this evening. They will have the Tory whip removed."

Speaking to BBC News, Tory rebel Guto Bebb said Boris Johnson's decision to "prorogue Parliament on the advice of [senior advisor] Dominic Cummings has misfired spectacularly.

"He cancelled a meeting with those who are thinking of rebelling yesterday and all they wanted was to have some assurances from the Prime Minister that he was really trying to get a deal.

"He's now down to 280 MPs so he's got a minus 20 majority even with the DUP.

"The lack of trust that people have in Boris Johnson resulted in this defeat this evening. I don't think people have any reason to trust this Prime Minister's word."