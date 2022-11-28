Revealed: Year-long events programme of cultural celebration coming to Belfast in 2024

Full commissioning for the events will begin in May of next year

Belfast City Council (BCC) is organising a year-long programme of events in 2024 to celebrate “home-grown culture”, it has emerged.

The programme will feature music, theatre and festival events across the city, with an investment of £9m.

Designed in line with four strategic themes of growth, the city's position in the tourist market, sustainable tourism and overall experience, ‘Belfast 2024’ aims to put Northern Ireland's capital on the map when it comes to its cultural offering.

The £9m investment will go towards several programmes, including: six signature events headlining the year, including St Patrick’s Day, the Maritime Festival and Christmas; 80 ‘home-grown’ festivals; 70 brand new events; and 10 national and international collaborations.

It will also be spent on 300 trained volunteers for the programme, 500 artist contracts and £2.5m directly to creative and cultural sector commissioning.

According to a recent briefing paper prepared for members of BCC's City Growth and Regeneration Committee: “Delivering on our own year of cultural celebration in 2024 will have transformational change for Belfast — the impacts of which will be felt across the cultural, tourism and hospitality sectors directly but also at a wider civic and international level and bring about lasting legacy for the city as a place and for its people.

“The priorities of the city’s cultural strategy, reinforced by the new tourism plan, will facilitate the creativity, capacity building and energy that is required in the lead up to this celebration and beyond.

“Our vision for the year is to create a legacy of better understanding our identity, our relationships with each other and our place in the world.

“Belfast is different. Our history, our culture, our music, our industrial heritage, even our sense of humour all set us apart from other cities. So too does how our city has developed over recent decades and the challenges we face in the future development of Belfast.”

The paper notes that Belfast vacancy rate in terms of business units is 22.2% — 4.7% above the Northern Ireland average and 9.5% above the UK average — while government investment in the arts here has fallen by 30% in the last decade.

Belfast 2024 aims to go some ways in addressing these problems by boosting the local economy.

“Belfast 2024 can play a significant role in building a cohesive ‘bolder’ Belfast by delivering a major year of creativity focusing on the themes of our people, our place and our planet which will humanise city challenges through thought provoking moments and compelling experiences, changing mindsets and releasing new meanings, paving our way into a culturally vibrant and resilient city of the future,” the briefing paper adds.

“Belfast 2024 will contribute to the long-term vision for the city to become one of the world’s greatest urban transformations; germinating an ecosystem of social, cultural, environmental, and economic initiatives that will catalyse new ideas, enterprise, skills, wellbeing, leisure.”

BCC will launch its first open call for ideas for the programme of events in the coming weeks, and will then provide seed funding for successful applicants to developed their ideas to a full feasibility stage before being submitted for commissioning.

“We will support this process of ideation through a two-stage submission, giving time and seed funding to develop ideas to full feasibility to lead to full commissioning beginning in May 2023,” council officials said.