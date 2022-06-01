Revelations over PSNI WhatsApp group containing sexist, pornographic and racist messages ‘incredibly concerning’, says Justice Minister Naomi Long

Sexist, pornographic and racist messages which were reportedly exchanged by serving PSNI officers within a WhatsApp group have been described as “incredibly concerning” by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Ms Long was responding to a BBC Spotlight investigation which was broadcast on Tuesday evening, revealing more than 20 PSNI officers belonged to a chat group which allegedly contained abusive language directed towards senior female officers.

The investigation by BBC NI – which involved two whistle blowers from the PSNI - uncovered hundreds of messages that were sent over an 11-month period, including messages that mocked Arabic and Islamic people and described other female police officers performing sexual acts.

Some of the messages were also said to contain sexual imagery, including images of sex toys which were then photoshopped on to the faces of female officers.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the programme an investigation into the WhatsApp group is now taking place and described such messages as “wholly unacceptable”.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the allegations are “not reflective of the great work that is delivered day and daily across the Police Service”.

The Alliance Party leader confirmed she has spoken to the senior PSNI chief about the revelations and said the public have to have “confidence” police officers “respect the law” and “their colleagues”.

According to Spotlight, the WhatsApp group was first reported to the PSNI two years ago and they revealed 12 officers are being assessed for their involvement in the group.

Three male officers are currently under investigation for gross misconduct as a result of the WhatsApp group, and two female officers are being investigated for misconduct.

“The allegations that were made on Spotlight last night are incredibly concerning and I don’t think anyone either in the PSNI or in the Department of Justice, or indeed society more widely, would think the nature of the kind of exchanges that were ongoing were in any way shape or form acceptable,” Ms Long said.

“I have spoken with Simon Byrne and I know he has responded to the revelations in the programme.

“I think all of us need to have confidence those who are charged with upholding the law, respect the law and respect every citizen with which they are engaging and their colleagues and I think it is important the PSNI does that.

“I think the Chief Constable has been very clear, officers who behave in that way are not keeping up with their commitment to integrity, equality and diversity.

“I think that is something we need to allow to work through the system. It is very clear there are certain standards we expect of PSNI officers.

“If they don’t extend that to their colleagues and the public they are not fit for the job.

“We have to allow due process. We know what the standards are. Whether in private or public, the highest standards of conduct are expected of every officer.”

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly, said he would be raising the issues contained in the programme at the upcoming meeting of the Policing Board.

“In particular I will be raising the need to protect and support whistle-blowers within the PSNI, as well as raising accusations made of misogyny and sectarianism,” he said.

“The type of culture described in the programme cannot be tolerated within any police service whose duty it is to protect citizens and to be representative of society as a whole.

“It’s vital for public confidence in policing that the PSNI is transparent, accountable and fair.”

The DUP’s Trevor Clarke said there was a “significant task” for the senior leadership within the PSNI to “demonstrate quickly that they have established control over this incident”.

"That control must include answers as to whether this is an isolated incident or it is more widespread across the police service and a demonstration that anyone involved in wrongdoing has been identified and appropriate action is being taken,” the South Antrim MLA said.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin described being “horrified” by the revelations.

" That serving police officers are sharing material of this kind a group with their colleagues raises serious questions about their behaviour and judgement,” she said.

"Sadly, we know that misogyny and sexism is still all too prevalent of our society, but we should expect better from our police officers than to be openly contributing to this scourge.

“Whatever the outcome of these investigations, the PSNI and Chief Constable Simon Byrne need to send a clear message that behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated within our police service."

In a statement, Policing Board Chair Doug Garrett said the organisation: “Expects all police officers and police staff to act professionally and ethically in the delivery of their duties, and that those ethics apply both on and off duty, on and off line.”

They confirmed Mr Byrne has provided the board with a full copy of his response to the Spotlight programme and confirmed they would be questioning the Chief Constable on the matter “in the coming weeks”.

"The board has had a series of recent discussions with the Chief Constable and his leadership team on professional standards, ethics and culture within the service with assurances sought that the policies and procedures in place are robust in dealing with inappropriate behaviours and actions,” he said.

“Members welcomed a recent statement issued by the Chief Constable to all police officers and staff within the PSNI that there is no tolerance for sexual misconduct, domestic abuse, harassment, bullying and discriminatory or other inappropriate behaviours within the Police Service and that any such conduct should be both challenged and reported.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file police officers here, wrote that they “consistently made clear its commitment to a workplace free of misogyny, sexism, bullying and sectarianism”.

Deputy Chief Constable Hamilton issued a statement on behalf of the PSNI, adding: “There has been significant public commentary into the alleged misconduct of some police officers within Coleraine station including the broadcast of a BBC Spotlight documentary which aired last night.

“Whilst we cannot discuss individual cases, the programme made for uncomfortable viewing. It is not reflective of the great work that is delivered day and daily across the Police Service.

“We were absolutely clear that communications of any kind, (both on and off line) that are inconsistent with the our Code of Ethics are wholly unacceptable.

“In March 2022 the Service Statement of Intent was issued, reiterating the high standards expected of everyone who works for the Police Service, both on and off duty.

“We remain absolutely committed to supporting all those who come forward to highlight misconduct as well as those affected by allegations. This support includes further investment in our Professional Standards Department to ensure that our response to alleged misconduct is fair, effective and efficient.”