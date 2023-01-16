Revelations that serving London police officer raped nine women are ‘devastating’, says former PSNI official

Barbara Gray, who left the PSNI to join the Metropolitan Police.

Revelations that a serving London police officer has admitted 24 counts of rape are “devastating”, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Barbara Gray has said.

PC David Carrick (48) has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to plead guilty to four counts of rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault, relating to a 40-year-old woman in 2003

Barbara Gray, formerly of the PSNI, said the news was “devastating for the victims that have had to go through pain and suffering at the hands of a serving police officer.”

“It is devastating for the trust and confidence that we are working so hard to earn from women and girls across London,” she added.

Carrick admitted raping nine women, some on multiple occasions over months or years, with many of those attacks involving violence that would have left them physically injured.

Some were locked in a small cupboard under the stairs in his Hertfordshire home for hours without food or forced to clean his house naked.

Carrick whipped one woman with a belt, urinated on some of his victims, and told them when they could eat and sleep.

She also said it was devastating for Carrick’s colleagues.

Carrick – who joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009 – faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings, and was only suspended after being arrested over a second rape complaint in October 2021.

Going forward, she said the police were “committed” to removing “corrupt officers” from the police force.

“We know this is a day that policing has definitely taken a step back,” she said.

However, she said the force is “absolutely committed and determined to go forward.”

“The commissioner has clearly set out our mission in rooting out corrupt officers. We are committed and we will continue to do that,” she added.

She said their mission was to “identify as many officers and staff as we can and get them before the courts and get them out of this job.”

In total Carrick, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, has pleaded guilty to 49 offences, relating to 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

They are:

– 24 counts of rape

– nine counts of sexual assault

– five counts of assault by penetration

– three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

– three counts of false imprisonment

– two counts of attempted rape

– one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

– one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

– one count of indecent assault

They include the rape of nine different women, but some of the charges are multiple incident counts, meaning they relate to more than 80 sexual offences, including at least 48 rapes.

Carrick met some of the women through online dating sites such as Tinder and Badoo or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.

Carrick will be sentenced over two days from February 6.