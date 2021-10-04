Review how you handle domestic violence cases, prosecutors told

SDLP leader Eastwood calls for ‘serious’ look at procedures after District Judge’s criticism

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called on the Director of Public Prosecutions to review his office's handling of domestic violence cases.

The Foyle MP said he has written to Stephen Herron, the head of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland about how domestic abuse cases are treated by his office.

Last week the Belfast Telegraph reported that a senior judge had criticised the PPS for sending a serious assault case, in which a man had stabbed his partner in the head three times, to the magistrates court rather than the Crown Court.

The maximum sentence for simple wounding in the lower court is a year in jail, but in the Crown Court the offence carries a maximum seven-year jail sentence. Sentencing David Howe (53), District Judge Mark Hamill was highly critical of the PPS’s decision not to take the case to the higher court.

“What does it take to get a case to the Crown Court when you have domestic violence involving the use of a knife?” he asked.

Mr Hamill said it “suggests that the PPS does not take domestic violence seriously”, a claim the PPS denied.

Mr Eastwood said that a rise in domestic abuse crimes and fall in outcome rates have created real fear that police and prosecutors are unable to hold violent criminals accountable.

“Outcome rates for domestic abuse crimes have fallen steadily over the last 10 years despite a substantial increase in the number of incidents and crimes reported to police,” he said.

“That experience has created a real fear among women in our communities, who are most often the victims of domestic violence, that police and prosecutors are simply unable to hold violent criminals accountable for their actions.

“I was stunned to read recently that prosecutors made a decision to take the trial of a man who stabbed a woman in the head three times to a magistrates court, severely limiting the sentence available to the judge and sending the appalling message that these crimes should be dealt with by lower courts.

“I understand that decisions to prosecute are complex and influenced by a range of factors but the failures in this case appear so self-evident, and have attracted such severe criticism from an experienced judge, that it should prompt a serious review of the PPS approach to domestic violence cases. I have written to the Director of Public Prosecutions outlining my concerns in this particular case and have requested a review of the sentence.”

Last week a judge in England sentenced former Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens to spend the rest of his life in prison for the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Ms Everard was abducted in south London as she was walking home to Brixton Hill from a friend's house in March.

More recently Garage worker Koci Selamaj (36), has been charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa (28), who was attacked in a south east London park on September 17.

“In the context of the harrowing murders of Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa and many other women who have been the victims of vicious misogynistic violence in recent times, the approach of the PPS will further erode confidence in their ability to secure justice for women here”, Mr Eastwood said.

“That must be challenged and the PPS must demonstrate how they will change direction.”

Following the judge’s comments the PPS said it took “cases involving domestic violence and abuse extremely seriously”.

However, it added that “it is accepted that it may have been more appropriate for the matter to have been prosecuted in the Crown Court”.