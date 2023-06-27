Review of paedophile ex-councillor William Walker’s sentencing ‘not legally possible’: PPS

The sentencing of paedophile ex-DUP councillor William Walker cannot be reviewed as it is not “legally possible”, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots said he was “appalled” that Walker avoided jail last week and asked the Public Prosecution Service and Attorney General to review the sentence.

Walker, who served as a councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, contacted what he believed were two teenage girls while posing as a 24-year-old man, and asked for photos of them in their school uniforms.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years on probation last week after he admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He was also given a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and told to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, co-operation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors.

Mr Poots wrote to the PPS and Attorney General on Friday and told the Belfast Telegraph that he thought Walker’s sentencing was “entirely inappropriate for the crime committed”.

William Walker at Downpatrick court (Credit: Pacemaker)

A PPS spokesperson said today that whilst sentencing is a matter for the judge, “in certain types of cases” the Director of Public Prosecutions has the power to ask the Court of Appeal to review a sentence if he considers it to be unduly lenient.

However, attempted sexual communication with a child is not an offence capable of being referred to the Court of Appeal under the Criminal Justice Act 1998 (Reviews of Sentencing) Order (Northern Ireland) 2011.

“Therefore, it is not legally possible for the Director to refer the sentence handed down in [Walker’s] case,” added the PPS spokesperson.

“We will respond directly to any individual communications received.”

Last week, DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, Walker’s former colleague, confirmed he wrote a character reference on Walker’s behalf.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Miller spoke of the character reference, saying the author “obviously doesn’t know” Walker very well “or he wouldn’t describe him as a man of good character”.

Mr Hanna later told this newspaper the character reference was a “very short note” that contained “nothing of any importance”.

On Friday afternoon Mr Hanna said he had withdrawn his character reference.

He said: “On reflection and after hearing the full details of the case involving Billy Walker, I have written to the court and withdrawn my letter relating to Billy.

“I was misled and lied to by Billy but I was also mistaken to have written the letter in the first place.”

Mr Poots did not want to comment on Mr Hanna’s decision to initially write the letter, but said his view on the matter was clear.

“I can only speak for myself and where I stand on it, and I’m very clear on that,” he added.

“I also am a party officer so I would prefer not to comment on Glyn Hanna because if there’s complaints about it, then I will be one of the people looking at the complaints and that would be prejudiced.

“But, in terms of where I stand on [Walker’s crimes], it is entirely unequivocal. Older men should not be running after teenagers. I just think it was an appalling case of grooming and not to have a custodial sentence, to me is just not right.”