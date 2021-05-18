Revised AQE transfer tests to go ahead for NI primary school pupils

Transfer tests will go ahead as planned, examinations body AQE has announced, though there will be mitigations in place to offset the effects on pupils of Covid-19 closures.

The tests, normally used by 34 Grammar schools to select pupils for the Year 8 intake, are set to go ahead in grammar school locations on consecutive Saturdays – November 20, 27 and December 4) - but there will be revisions to the content of both the English and Maths sections of the papers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the education of young people since March 2020,” said AQE Co-CEO Dr Darrin Barr.

"Their learning has been disrupted and the children hoping to take the AQE assessment in the autumn are understandably needing clarity and certainty. We have sought to revise the assessment, accordingly, putting their best interests at the heart of our approach.

“We also know that schools, parents and pupils are working off our past papers, available free of charge on the AQE website, for practice for this year’s assessment. It is essential that we provide consistency whilst making it more straightforward and accessible for the children.” he added.

AQE said the decision has been reached following extensive engagement with its 34-member grammar schools and through them a large number of local primary schools.

“AQE has engaged with schools and other stakeholders to ensure that its plans reflect the needs of the schools and, above all, the participating pupils,” it said.

"The AQE has listened to the feedback from the schools and parents and can announce that amendments have been made to reflect the impact of the pandemic and to make these assessments more accessible.

“The recommendations from the schools were to hold the assessments before the Christmas 2021 break and to retain the three assessments to ensure maximum fairness for each pupil. As results are based on the two best papers out of the three, this allows room for a child to have an ‘off day’ without it impacting their result.”

Changes to the format for the tests include the provision of detailed English and mathematics support documents for the 2021/22 CEA papers, which will be made available on the AQE website for parents and teachers to access.

AQE also said some mathematics topic areas included in previous years will not be assessed in the 2021/22 assessment. while some of the English passages have been shortened where appropriate.

Mathematics and English questions have been revised to make them more accessible for this year’s assessment.

A new sample paper, reflecting the 2021/22 assessment, will be provided free of charge on the AQE website and children will have an additional ten minutes to complete each paper.

AQE said that despite being sympathetic to the campaign from some parents to have the tests held in primary schools, and engagement with stakeholders and interested parties, the tests will still be held in Grammar school settings.

“We have heard the calls from many parents and guardians to enable some pupils to sit the assessment in their own schools,” said Dr Barr.

"We are very sympathetic to this, however, as a private body it is not within our power to do this. We have no remit or authority on this area but have been engaging with the Department, representative groups, and schools to see if it is possible. These discussions remain ongoing and we will provide updates if there is any movement on this issue.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the last year we want to make these assessments as accessible and straightforward as possible for each child, to ensure fairness and equality for all.

"As a body, we exist solely to serve our 34 member schools and we have listened to their views on how to ensure the best and fairest possible assessment process for those pupils who wish to transfer to their schools,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s other transfer test body, PPTC, has already announced plans to run its test on November 13, though around 12 schools have said they will not be using the test this year.