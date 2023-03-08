Reward for information on shooting of John Caldwell increased to £150,000

The reward for information about the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been increased to £150,000 (David Young/PA) — © David Young

The reward for information about the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been increased to £150,000.

The senior PSNI officer was shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month after coaching a children’s football match.

Crimestoppers director of operations Mark Duthrie announced the increased reward at PSNI headquarters in Belfast on Wednesday.

“We want those responsible for the shooting to be brought to justice.” he said.

“Through the generosity of anonymous donors from Northern Ireland we are now increasing our reward for information leading to arrest and conviction up to a total of £150,000.

“This is one of the highest rewards the charity has ever offered.”

The PSNI also revealed on Wednesday that detectives now believe a second vehicle is suspected to have been used to carry out the attack on Mr Caldwell.

Police previously appealed for information regarding a blue Ford Fiesta discovered at the end of February.

New CCTV of this vehicle leaving Coalisland in Co Tyrone on the night of February 21 has been released.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan outlined the details of a newly discovered second vehicle in an appeal for information.

“Today I’m in a position to say a second Ford Fiesta vehicle was used in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell,” he said.

“The second car had the registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in the Glengormley area of Belfast towards the end of January.

“It was then driven from Belfast at approximately 1pm on Wednesday 22nd February, the day of the attack on John, and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh.

“It was found burnt out in the Ardboe industrial estate the following day.”

Police previously said they believed the first car had transported the gunmen.

Mr Corrigan said officers are “keeping an open mind” about the nature of the second car but suspect both vehicles were used during the attack.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.