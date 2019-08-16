Reward not paid out after discovery of Nora Quoirin's body, charity confirms

A charity assisting the family of Nora Quoirin have confirmed a reward was not paid out in connection with the discovery of the 15-year-old's body.

Nora's body was discovered by volunteer hikers on Tuesday- 10 days after she went missing- near a waterfall about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun in Malaysia.

The discovery was made after a £10,000 reward, donated by an anonymous Belfast-based business, was offered for information leading to the location of Nora. Her body was found the day after the reward was offered.

In a statement released on Friday, the Lucie Blackman Trust said: "The charity can confirm that no payments were made in respect of the reward in connection with the discovery of Nóra’s body."

On Friday, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Minister for the State met with Nora's family.

A statement issued on behalf of the Quoirin family said: "We had the opportunity to thank them for everything that the Malaysian government, police, search and rescue teams, local people and volunteers have done to help us. Tragically, as we know, this wasn’t enough to save Nora.

"The initial postmortem results have given some information that will help us to understand Nora’s cause of death.

"But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions. We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days."

The family thanked the Malaysian authorities for their ongoing support and confirmed that they will be bringing Nora home where she will be laid to rest, close to her families in France and Ireland.