RHI inquiry nearing completion, says Conor Murphy

The finance minister has written to chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin to ensure the process is free from any perception of ministerial interference.

The RHI inquiry report is nearing completion, finance minister Conor Murphy has said.

He has written to inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin to ensure the process is free from any perception of ministerial interference.

The inquiry is examining flaws in the botched green energy scheme and its hearings focused on the roles played by politicians, their special advisers and civil servants.

Sir Patrick Coghlin (Colm Lenaghan/PA)

Mr Murphy asked Sir Patrick to ensure the report is not shared with him or his private office before publication and that advance copies are given to a limited number of named officials only.

He added: “I wish you well in the final stages of your work.”

The inquiry was established in the dying days of powersharing in early 2017 by Mr Murphy’s predecessor as minister Mairtin O Muilleoir.