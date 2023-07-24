Rhodes: NI honeymoon couple describe fleeing burning hotel and walking miles on beach to rescue boat

The view from Lee and Rosaleen Ruane's hotel where they are currently on their honeymoon in Rhodes

The couple spent the night in a primary school which was turned into a makeshift evacuation centre

Lee and Rosaleen Ruane who have been caught up in the wild fires in Rhodes

The view of Lee and Rosaleen Ruane's hotel where they are currently on their honeymoon in Rhodes

A Northern Ireland couple who jetted off to Rhodes on their dream honeymoon have described their horror after getting caught up in the forest fires currently ravaging the Greek island.

Lee and Rosaleen Ruane, from Warrenpoint, travelled from Belfast to the island on Tuesday on a Jet2 holiday, prior to reports of the wildfires which have also now hit neighbouring island Corfu.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from a hotel on the island, the pair described spending three hours walking over three miles on a beach to escape a blaze near their hotel.

The pair also spent the night in a local primary school which was turned into a makeshift evacuation centre.

“It started on Saturday afternoon when we were evacuated from our hotel. We had just sat down to lunch when we noticed the electric had gone out in the hotel,” said Lee.

“We knew something was up, but it was still somewhat normal, people were still eating and ordering drinks. We then headed back to our room but then we noticed loads of people heading towards the exit. We had no idea what was going on, and then more and more people just kept coming - and then we saw smoke.”

The view from Lee and Rosaleen Ruane's hotel where they are currently on their honeymoon in Rhodes

Lee and Rosaleen said during the early days of their holiday they were aware fires had been occurring across the island’s countryside, but said the only impact was noticing ash on some of their clothing when left to dry on their hotel balcony.

“Everyone sort of congregated at the road on the beach, so that’s where we headed. The only information we were given was to ‘walk south’.”

Foreign Office advice on Rhodes is 'stick close to your tour company', says minister

The honeymooners said they joined “thousands” in walking along the Greek beach to escape the fire near their hotel.

“We walked the guts of three hours, covering around 6 km (3.4 miles) in the heat with nothing with us. We only had the clothes on our back and eventually we got to the main area where everyone was, which can only be described as an abandoned school.”

Despite their situation being akin to something from a horror movie, the pair said they “wouldn’t be anywhere” without the local Rhodes residents.

The couple spent the night in a primary school which was turned into a makeshift evacuation centre

“The residents here are unbelievable. I have no idea where we would be without their help. Everything we have needed since Saturday onwards has been because of them, they were providing food and water, everything. The volunteers and local people have been amazing.

“After we left the school, we then headed to the beach again where buses were picking up people. Ironically we saw a couple of Jet2 buses, but sadly we were not some of the lucky ones who were able to get on one,” continued Lee.

British couple tell of their “nightmare” time on Rhodes

The pair said they spent around seven hours trapped on the beach as they awaited ferries to take them to larger evacuation ships out in the Greek sea which were transporting those trapped to hotels in Rhodes city.

Lee said this experience was the “scariest moment by far” of their entire ordeal.

“They were prioritising women and children (when the boats arrived) which is just right.

“But you had people running and pushing past, it was frightening. We didn’t want to go near (the boats) until we knew we could comfortable get on, but watching children flee a genuine emergency was so alarming, and people pushing past children not caring,” he said.

Read more How travel firms are helping British holidaymakers in Rhodes

Once transported to the main ship at around 1am on Sunday morning, they eventually docked and were taken to another evacuation centre in the city at 6am, where afterwards they were then transported to a hotel.

“We haven’t had much communication from Jet2. A representative did arrive at the evacuation centre to explain a hotel we were going to, but apart from that it’s been nothing. We don’t have our belongings or anything with us still, our passports are currently in our hotel safe,” said Lee.

“Jet2 have actually a really good reputation, so it’s disappointing. But at the end of the day we are just glad we are safe.”

The pair said they hope to board their original flight home tomorrow (Tuesday) in the hopes of returning back to Belfast.

Jet2 confirmed the company is putting on more flights in addition to the 50 already scheduled, to get people home from the affected areas in Greece, while also confirming holidays to Rhodes have been cancelled.

The holiday group also said they were flying more colleagues to the island to deal with the situation.