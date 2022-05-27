Rhys McClenaghan and team-mates’ Commonwealth Games ban branded a ‘disgrace’ by NI Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey

L-R: Eamon Montgomery, Rhys McClenaghan and Ewen McAteer, who have all been banned from competing at the Commonwealth Games.

A decision by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to exclude three local athletes from competing in the Commonwealth Games has been branded “a disgrace” by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Newtownards athlete Rhys McClenaghan, Belfast’s Eamon Montgomery and Lisburn’s Ewan McAteer have all been excluded from the Birmingham Games as they have represented Ireland in other events, including the Olympics.

There has been criticism of the decision in respect of the Good Friday Agreement and Rhys McClenaghan has spoken of his “heartbreak” at not being able to defend the gold medal he won for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast.

McClenaghan has since asked for the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to overturn their decision.

"It's devastating because (2018) was one of the best days of my life, representing Northern Ireland and winning a gold medal. Now I seemingly won't get that opportunity," he said.

The Minister has written to FIG seeking an immediate overturn of this decision.

Ms Hargey said: “The decision taken by the International Gymnastics Federation to exclude our athletes, Eamon Montgomery, Ewan McAteer and Rhys McClenaghan, from the Commonwealth Games is a disgrace.

“The announcement is ill-advised and does not respect the rights of our citizens.

“The timing of the announcement is something that I struggle to understand given that it is so close to the start of the Games."

She added: “The athletes concerned have put their lives on hold and have dedicated months, if not years, to prepare to compete at the Birmingham Games.

"The decision of the Federation has totally disregarded the detrimental impact that the decision will have on the athletes, their families and on the sport of gymnastics here.

“I have contacted FIG seeking an immediate overturn of this decision.”

The FIG has been contacted for a response.