Rhys McClenaghan: ‘My Olympics mishap was a crushing blow… but I got back up to inspire others to do the same’

Rhys McClenaghan on why what happened in Tokyo has merely strengthened his resolved to make amends at the next Games

Fine margins: A trapped finger put paid to Rhys’s Olympics dream. Credit: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Claire McNeilly Mon 23 Aug 2021 at 07:29