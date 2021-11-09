Richard Gerard Boyle death: Five released pending report to PPS over west Belfast hit-and-run

Five people arrested by police in connection with a fatal west Belfast hit-and-run which killed 42-year-old Richard Gerard Boyle have been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Boyle was walking his dog along the Stewartstown Road at the time of the crash on the evening of February 5.

The dog was killed at the scene and Mr Boyle was taken to hospital where he later tragically died from his injuries.

Last month, a man (46) and woman (24) were arrested in relation to the incident, with another three individuals having been arrested throughout the year, including a 23-year-old who was initially held in connection with the collision.

On Tuesday police said all five had returned for questioning by detectives investigating the hit-and-run but were released pending the PPS decision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One woman (aged 24) and four men (aged 21, 23, 24 and 46) were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Read more Two people arrested by police investigating Belfast hit-and-run

“The woman and the 46-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of withholding information and assisting offenders; the 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including arson, withholding information and perverting the course of justice; and the 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, withholding information and assisting offenders.

“The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other traffic-related offences.”

At the time of his death, a number of people paid tribute to the Dunmurry man who was regularly seen walking his dog on the stretch of road where he was killed.

After the collision, police said they recovered a partially burnt-out, dark blue Volkswagen Golf from the Norfolk Way area of the city.

Residents reported to police at the time that two men ran from the car in the Turf Lodge area after setting it alight.

Mr Boyle's nephew TJ wrote in a Facebook post in February: "Rest in peace, uncle Richard. I will never forget our good times. I love you so much."

West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn had wrote she was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death”.

"This is heartbreaking news for the man's family, friends, loved ones and the wider community," the Sinn Fein representative said at the time.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on the Stewartstown Road at the time (of the incident) to bring any information forward to the PSNI."

The PSNI made a renewed appeal for anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 1997 of 05/02/21.

They said information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org