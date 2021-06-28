Richard Greene QC appointed new County Court Judge

Richard Greene QC was sworn into office at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Monday

One of Northern Ireland's most experienced criminal barristers has been appointed as a new County Court Judge.

He takes up the judicial post following a career at the Bar stretching back more than 30 years.

Mr Greene qualified in 1990, initially initially practising at the Bar of England and Wales on the South Eastern Circuit.

Six years later he began legal work in Northern Ireland, appearing in mainly criminal cases.

In 2014 Mr Greene took silk and went on to act in a number of complex fraud, historic sex and murder trials.

He specialised in cases involving vulnerable witnesses.

Called to the Bar of Ireland in 2019, his legal career has also involved frequent appearances in the Court of Appeal in both England and Wales and in Northern Ireland.